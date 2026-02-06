Ukraine’s military attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 120 UAVs in past day

BELGOROD, February 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked populated areas in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with over 120 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and more than 25 munitions in the past 24 hours, the regional crisis response center reported on its Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorodsky district, the settlements of Dubovoye, Malinovka and Severny, the villages of Belovskoye, Blizhnyaya Igumenka, Varvarovka, Golovino, Dragunskoye, Krasny Oktyabr, Krutoi Log, Naumovka, Nechayevka, Nikolskoye, Orlovka, Repnoye and Streletskoye came under bombardments by six munitions and attacks by 32 drones, of which 28 were shot down and suppressed. In the settlement of Severny, a man suffered a barotrauma in a UAV detonation on the premises of a commercial facility. He received medical assistance and continues medical treatment on an outpatient basis," the crisis response center reported, adding that the attacks damaged a commercial facility, two private houses and an outbuilding.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian military fired 12 munitions and launched 10 aircraft-type drones on Belgorod, damaging energy infrastructure facilities. The Borisovsky, Yakovlevsky, Prokhorovsky and Novooskolsky districts came under attacks by nine Ukrainian UAVs and a bombardment by one munition, with no consequences, it said.

The Valuisky district came under an attack by five drones, which damaged an outbuilding. The Volokonovsky district was attacked by four Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged three private houses. The Korochansky district came under an attack by three UAVs, which caused damage to an infrastructural facility, the crisis response center reported.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian military fired three munitions and launched 11 drones on the Krasnoyaruzhsky district. In the evening, efforts succeeded in evacuating the body of an X-ray doctor of the Krasnaya Yaruga Central District Hospital killed in a drone attack on his car, it said.

The Ukrainian military attacked populated areas in the Graivoronsky district with four munitions and 18 drones, wounding a man. He was taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2. The attacks damaged six apartments of a residential building, an electricity transmission line and a private house. The Shebekinsky district came under a bombardment by two munitions and attacks by 30 UAVs. In the village of Belyanka, an FPV drone strike on a car injured a man. He continues in-patient medical treatment at the regional clinical hospital. In the town of Shebekino, another civilian was injured in a drone detonation. He was taken to the Shebekino Central District Hospital, the crisis response center reported.

In the village of Grafovka in the Shebekinsky district, five people were wounded in Ukrainian UAV attacks on cars. Three of them continue receiving medical assistance at the hospital while the rest have been discharged for outpatient treatment. The attacks damaged three apartments of a residential building, an administrative building of an enterprise, a commercial facility and an outbuilding, it said.