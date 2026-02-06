Russian civilians return to Kursk from Ukrainian captivity

KURSK, February 6. /TASS/. A group of civilians that were taken to Ukraine during the Ukrainian army’s incursion into Russia’s borderline Kursk Region have arrived in the city of Kursk, regional Governor Alexander Khinshtein said.

"The civilians returning from Ukraine arrived in Kursk last night. They were accompanied by members of the Kursk regional government and medical workers," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the governor, the people are currently staying in a temporary accommodation center.