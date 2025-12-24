Meteors to be seen every minute during first star fall in 2026

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Flashes in skies will be observed every minute during the first meteor show Quadrantids expected at night of January 4, 2026, the press service of the Moscow Planetarium told TASS.

"The peak of the Quadrantids new year meteor show will be observed at night from January 3 to 4. Up to 120 meteors per hour are expected. This equals 1-2 meteors per minutes in clear skies," the planetarium said.

The meteor show will be from December 28 to January 12 and reach its peak at the start of the first months of the year. The star fall is named after the now defunct Quadrans Muralis constellation. The departing area of meteor flashes or the radiant is under the Plough in the Bootes constellation.