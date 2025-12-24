Dmitriev jokes European Commission chief would be banned from entering US

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Special representative of the Russian president for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev has joked that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen would be banned from entering the United States.

"Wow - so is Ursula 'Pfizer' von der Leyen now leading the censorship blacklist of people barred from entering the US?" he wrote on the X social network. This is how he commented on a post by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the State Department's intention to take steps to bar leading figures of the global censorship-industrial complex from entering the United States.

Dmitriev added that he can also share with her the sanctions imposed against him by the 46th US President Joe Biden. "If the State Department is short on sanctions, I can spare Ursula my Biden-originated US sanctions. Why not do a sanctions swap?" he wrote.