MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Corruption within former US President Joe Biden's team was at the root of the conflict in Ukraine, special presidential envoy and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

"Biden’s team corruption was at the core of provoking the Ukraine conflict. Warmongers are warmongers for one reason: they profit from war," the envoy wrote in English on his X page.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump called his predecessor Joe Biden "a fool" for authorizing large expenditures, including aid to Ukraine. On July 14, Trump announced that Washington would continue to transfer weapons and military equipment to Ukraine if Europe paid for the deliveries. NATO is coordinating this process.