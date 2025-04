HAVANA, April 9. /TASS/. At least 58 people were killed when the roof of a night club collapsed in the capital of the Dominican Republic, the country’s Listin diario newspaper reported.

Other details are not known. Previous reports said 29 people were killed.

The tragedy struck the Jet Set night club in Santo Domingo in the early hours of Tuesday. President Luis Abinader declared a three-day nationwide mourning. Causes of the disaster are still under investigation.