NEW YORK, April 9. /TASS/. US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham (included in Russia’s list of terrorists and extremists) claims that Iran has sufficient amounts of weapons-grade uranium to make six nuclear bombs.

"They have enough highly enriched uranium to make six bombs," he told Fox News in an interview. "They will use it. Iran is very close to assembling six nuclear bombs. They will kill Israel. They'll come after us."

He presented no evidence to substantiate his claim, and revealed no sources.

Meanwhile, US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Michael Kurilla said on March 7 that Tehran has not made the decision to make nuclear weapons. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told NBC News in mid-January that Tehran was not pursuing the goal of obtaining an atomic bomb.

On March 7, 2025, US President Donald Trump said that he had sent a message to Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, proposing talks on the nuclear program. On Monday it became known that the sides agreed to hold the first round of talks in Oman on April 12.