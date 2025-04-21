Russia prioritizes trade, economic ties with Kazakhstan — PM

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russia appreciates the brotherly and friendly relations with Kazakhstan, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said, adding that Moscow and Astana prioritize the development of cooperation in the trade and economic area.

"Kazakhstan is Russia’s important partner in the Eurasian region. We truly appreciate our brotherly, neighborhood relations, friendly relations," he said during talks with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Oljas Bektenov.

The governments of the two countries are working on clear execution of decisions taken by heads of Russia and Kazakhstan, Mishustin added.

"We surely prioritize the strengthening of trade and economic cooperation. Our intergovernmental commission operates actively <…>. We favor the strengthening of our trans-regional interaction. Around 70% of mutual trade turnover is currently ensured by direct cooperation between our regions," he noted.