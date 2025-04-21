Kia registers at least six trademarks in Russia — patent authority

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. South Korean automaker Kia registered as many as six trademarks in Russia, according to data from the Russian Federal Service for Intellectual Property.

The trademarks were registered under Classes 4, 42 and 35, which cover industrial oils and lubricants, motor vehicles and spare parts, automobile plant design and whole and retail trade services respectively.

On top of that, Kia registered three trademarks for its popular models the Soul, Telluride and Carnival, under Class 12 (motor vehicles, accessories and spare parts to them).