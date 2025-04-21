Prime ministers of Russia, Kazakhstan discuss plans to increase trade turnover

ASTANA, April 21. /TASS/. Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Oljas Bektenov discussed plans of increasing the mutual trade turnover to $30 bln at the meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister said.

"The attention was paid to practical implementation of agreements reached at the level of heads of states, including on the increase of the mutual trade turnover to $30 bln. Transit and transport cooperation, interaction in the sphere of agriculture, environment protection, energy and gas and space spheres, and cultural and humanitarian ties were discussed," the press service said.

The bilateral trade turnover increased by almost 3% over the last year and reached $27.8 bln, the press service noted. Business entities are jointly implementing 171 projects with creation of about 45,400 jobs.

"Interaction in the agribusiness sector remains an important area of bilateral cooperation. As of the end of the last year, the trade turnover in this sphere grew by 4.5% and totaled $3.8 bln as a result of lifting mutual restrictions in the bilateral course of interaction. Freight traffic indicators in the transit transport area along the Eastern Branch of the North - South international corridor moved up to 2.4 mln metric tons as of the end of the last year," the press service noted.

The parties stressed importance of keeping the positive pace of the mutual trade. The prime ministers affirmed intentions to strengthen the mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation in conclusion of talks, the press service added.