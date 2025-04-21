Sultan of Oman arrives in Moscow

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said has arrived in Russia on a state visit.

According to a TASS correspondent, his flight landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo-2 airport.

The visit is timed to the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

At the airport, the sultan, who is accompanied by a delegation of several dozen officials, was welcomed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, and Omani Ambassador to Russia Hamoud bin Salem Al Tuwaih.

The Omani ambassador said earlier that the sultan’s visit to Moscow was expected to yield ten agreements, including on abolishing visas for holders of regular passports, as well as a protocol on the establishment of a joint commission for trade-and-economic and technical cooperation.

The sultan is also scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 22. According to the Oman News Agency, the leaders will discuss regional and international problems, as well as issues of bilateral economic, trade, investment, and energy cooperation. According to the Kremlin press service, the sides will focus on key cooperation areas in the economic, financial, and cultural spheres.