Global economy and trade currently going through serious trials — RSPP head

SHANGHAI, April 18. /TASS/. Speaking at the Eurasian Financial and Economic Forum (EFEF-2025) in Shanghai, President of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) Alexander Shokhin stated that the global economy and trade are currently going through serious trials, and sustainable development can only be achieved through cooperation in all areas.

"The global economy, trade and investment are currently going though serious trials, and world trade is fragmented. Only through cooperation in finance, technology and culture can we create a sustainable and inclusive development model," Shokhin said.

During the forum, experts from Eurasian countries discussed the transformation of the financial sector under the influence of digital technologies. Particular attention was paid to the introduction of central bank digital currencies and blockchain technologies in international settlements, the creation of unified standards for credit services and data exchange, and the role of leasing in sustainable development.

The Eurasian Financial and Economic Forum (EFEF-2025) is underway in Shanghai from April 16 to April 19, 2025, bringing together more than 300 participants from government, financial, technological and cultural circles in Europe and Asia. The event has become a platform for developing solutions aimed at strengthening international cooperation in the face of new global challenges.