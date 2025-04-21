Trump may come to Vatican for Pope's funeral — newspaper

NEW YORK, April 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is expected to travel to the Vatican to attend the funeral ceremony of Pope Francis, The New York Post reported, citing sources familiar with the White House schedule.

Earlier on Monday, the American leader couldn’t give an answer to reporters when asked if he would be at the funeral.

The funeral of the pontiff, who passed away on April 21 at 88, may take place in the Church of Our Lady of the Great (Santa Maria Maggiore). The ceremony is expected to take place between Friday and Sunday after a reposing, which will take place at St. Peter's Cathedral.