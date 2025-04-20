Another violation of Easter truce by Ukrainian troops reported from Gorlovka

DONETSK, April 20. /TASS/. The seventh Easter truce violation by Ukrainian troops was reported from the city of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the DPR government said.

"A shelling attack by Ukrainian troops on the city of Gorlovka was reported at 8:10 p.m. Moscow time (5:10 p.m. GMT). Fire was conducted from the settlement of Dyleyevka," it said, adding that Ukrainian troops fired four rounds from 155mm artillery systems.

According to earlier reports, Ukrainian troops fired 20 rounds from 155mm artillery systems in six shelling attacks on Gorlovka. Apart from that, they sent a kamikaze drone to the city and shelled with cluster munitions.

At a meeting with Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff, on April 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an Easter truce until 12:00 a.m. Moscow time (9:00 p.m. GMT) on April 21. He also urged Kiev to follow suit. Gerasimov issued a corresponding order to Russian troops engaged in the special military operation. The truce came into effect from 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (3:00 p.m. GMT) on April 19.