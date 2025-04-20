{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Another violation of Easter truce by Ukrainian troops reported from Gorlovka

The DPR government said that Ukrainian troops fired four rounds from 155mm artillery systems

DONETSK, April 20. /TASS/. The seventh Easter truce violation by Ukrainian troops was reported from the city of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the DPR government said.

"A shelling attack by Ukrainian troops on the city of Gorlovka was reported at 8:10 p.m. Moscow time (5:10 p.m. GMT). Fire was conducted from the settlement of Dyleyevka," it said, adding that Ukrainian troops fired four rounds from 155mm artillery systems.

According to earlier reports, Ukrainian troops fired 20 rounds from 155mm artillery systems in six shelling attacks on Gorlovka. Apart from that, they sent a kamikaze drone to the city and shelled with cluster munitions.

At a meeting with Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff, on April 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an Easter truce until 12:00 a.m. Moscow time (9:00 p.m. GMT) on April 21. He also urged Kiev to follow suit. Gerasimov issued a corresponding order to Russian troops engaged in the special military operation. The truce came into effect from 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (3:00 p.m. GMT) on April 19.

US national shot dead during plane hijacking attempt in Belize
The pilots managed to land the aircraft at Philip S. W. Goldson International Airport
Russian oil imports by China down 14.7% in Q1 2025 — statistics
The value of Russian oil supplies amounted to $13 bln over the reporting quarter
Putin instructs to consider buyback mechanism for departed brands by May 15
Companies that left the Russian market after February 22, 2022 will be subject to this measure
Ceasefire violations by Kiev still being reported — envoy
Russia is closely monitoring civil sites, while the military are fully informed about how the parties cooperate in the military context, the diplomat added
Iran makes clear to US it has no intention to restore JCPOA — MFA
The second round of talks between the U.S. and Iran concluded on Saturday after nearly four hours of discussions in Rome, mediated by Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi
Western intel agencies aid anti-government forces in Afghanistan — SVR
According to Sergey Naryshkin, the West is trying to maintain instability in Afghanistan in order to advance its own geopolitical interests
South Korea supplies cars worth $72 mln to Russia in March
Russia was the 12th-biggest trade partner of South Korean exporters of cars
Soyuz MS-26 crew returns to Earth
The cosmonauts and the astronaut were evacuated later from the return vehicle of the spacecraft
'Coalition of willing’ gone mad, strike on Sumy: Russian MFA spokewoman holds briefing
Vladimir Zelensky is "certainly" responsible for the unintended consequences of the Russian Armed Forces' attack on the venue where a Ukrainian command staff meeting was being held in Sumy, the Russian diplomat stated
Ukrainian armed forces attack Donetsk during ceasefire — operative services
The Ukrainian army has also attacked Gorlovka, with four artillery shells fired at the town, according to the administration of the Donetsk People Republic’s head and government reported
Holy Fire descends in Church of Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem
The Holy Fire symbolizes the light of Christ's resurrection
Kiev demonstrates inability to cease fire even for 30 hours — Russian envoy
Ukraine has repeatedly broken ceasefire agreements reached within the Minsk and Normandy format, Miroshnik added
Russian Patriarch calls to actively love neighbors
"Even the tiniest efforts, the modest mites will not lose the value in eyes of the Lord if we, following the gospel precepts, will labor to the benefit of our neighbors," he said
Iran won’t engage in contacts with new Syrian authorities until they restore order — MFA
According to Abbas Araghchi, the Syrian issue was raised during his meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov
Putin congratulates military, all Orthodox Christians on Easter
He urged Gerasimov to pass along his best wishes to the soldiers, expressing gratitude for their dedication, sacrifice, and heroism in service of the Fatherland
Houthis attack US aircraft carriers Harry Truman, Carl Vinson — spokesman
Yahya Saria also said that "the US military buildup and continued aggression against Yemen will only lead to more attacks"
Russian forces hit test site of Ukrainian Sapsan missile defense system — top brass
Russian servicemen have liberated the Shevchenko settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Defense Ministry said
Trump, Lula admire Putin, disdain Zelensky — media
The Brazilian news outlet notes that relations between the American and Brazilian administrations remain strained, as the two leaders have virtually nothing in common
Ukrainian conflict resolution process is heading in right direction — Kellogg
The special envoy also addressed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's recent remarks suggesting that Washington might limit its efforts to resolve the crisis if progress stalls
Russian forces approach village of Loknya in Sumy Region — military expert
Active combat is underway there right now, military expert Andrey Marochko said
Aircraft with Russian servicemen returned from captivity landed in Moscow
The prisoners’ swap with Ukraine was implemented on April 19
European Council’s head says American LNG could replace Russian energy resources
The share of Russian gas in the EU reserves has decreased from 40% in 2022 to 19% in 2024
FACTBOX: Orthodox Easter
This year orthodox believers will celebrate Easter on April 20
Vulin not included in Serbia’s new cabinet because of Western pressure on Vucic — source
"Aleksandar Vulin has been removed from the government because of pressure from Brussels," the source pointed out
US’ threats to abandon talks on Ukraine directed against Kiev rather than Moscow — Axios
The European diplomats pointed out that during talks in Paris, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has not mentioned "increasing the pressure on Russia"
Iranian, US experts to hold mediated discussions on Wednesday — senior Iranian diplomat
Iran insists that it has the right to uranium enrichment and this is one of Tehran’s redlines at the talks, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi added
Zelensky aide's remarks on ceasefire ring cynical as Ukraine attacks ZNPP — diplomat
On April 17, a Ukrainian delegation led by Yermak met with US and European representatives in Paris to discuss a possible settlement to the conflict in Ukraine
Russia denounces agreement on cooperation in Barents sea region
The Barents Sea Council/The Euro-Arctic Region was established in 1993
Hungarian officials not to come to Victory Day parade in Moscow — Orban’s office
According to Gergely Gulyas, "even if the countries of Western Europe were on good terms with Russia, it would still not make sense for Hungary to take part in the celebrations, as the end of World War II marked a bitter defeat for the country"
Zelensky’s office official confirms Ukraine’s participation in London talks next week
"I will not disclose who will be on the team," Sergey Leshchenko said
No orders to extend Easter truce issued by Putin — Kremlin spokesman
The ceasefire is in force for 30 hours, from 6:00 p.m. Moscow time on April 19 until 00:00 Moscow time on April 21
DPR’s Gorlovka shelled by Ukrainian troops four times during Easter truce
According to the DPR government, shelling was conducted from the village of Pleshcheyevka
Putin to hold meeting of military industrial commission newt week — TV
Apart from that, the Russian president’s plans for the coming week include several international contacts, including a meeting with the sultan of Oman
IN BRIEF: Putin declares Easter truce, holds meeting with chief of General Staff
TASS has reviewed the key points of the meeting
Russian forces liberate Oleshnya in Kursk Region — top brass
The total losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kursk Region have exceeded 75,000 servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry added
Israel weighs strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities in coming months — news agency
According to Reuters, Israel has offered the US several options for attacks, including air strikes and special operations
Iran to reduce uranium enrichment if Trump doesn't scrap nuclear pact — news agency
According to the news agency, Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei has set "red lines" within which the country, regardless of the outcome of negotiations with the United States, will not dismantle its centrifuges for uranium enrichment and will not stop it completely
Gaddafi’s defence minister killed in Libya - doctors
Gaddafi was earlier reported captured by the forces of the Transitional National Council on Thursday
Salaries in Russian IT segment to continue growing in 2025 — SuperJob
It will continue growing but not for everyone, because employees in the IT sphere more and more focus on the practical experience of IT specialists, President of the SuperJob job service Alexey Zakharov noted
US offers easing of anti-Russia sanctions as part of Ukrainian settlement — Bloomberg
The proposals presented by the US to its allies in Paris also imply that all territories liberated by Russia remain under Moscow’s control, while "Kyiv’s aspirations of joining NATO would be off the table"
Kiev troops attempted to kill British mercenary who surrendered to Russians — officer
In his words, they fired conventional 120mm mortar rounds, silent munitions and at least one FPV drone with a fragmentation charge
Port dues in Transarctic corridor may grow tenfold — Russian minister
The solution is to establish the Russian dredging fleet, Alexey Chekunkov noted
Russia tests strategic bomber with new air-to-surface missile
As was reported earlier, Russia had been working on a new version of the Tu-22M3 bomber - the Tu-22M3M
Russian soldiers eliminated Ukrainian militants who shot civilians in Kursk region
During one of these clashes, fighter eliminated two Ukrainian soldiers in hand-to-hand combat
Easter personifies revival and hope — Russian Prime Minister
The bright Resurrection of Christ is a special day for millions of believers, that personifies revival and hope, the minister said
Europe invests in arms production in Ukraine amid uncertainty with US — newspaper
The Washington Post also pointed out that the stocks of American weapons transferred by the previous Washington administration are running out, and "doubts have festered about whether Europe can fully compensate for a possible halt to American aid"
France, UK, Germany can help achieve peace in Ukraine, top US diplomat says
Marco Rubio pointed out that the White House was in constant contact with London and Paris on settling the Ukraine issue
Iran, U.S. reach greater understanding at talks in Rome — Araghchi
Iran’s Foreign Minister also emphasized in comments to Tasnim News Agency that Washington has so far refrained from crossing Tehran’s red lines and has not attempted to broaden discussions beyond Iran’s nuclear program
China successfully launches six satellites
According to the CASC, the launch was carried out at 6:51 a.m. Beijing time on April 18 from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center using the CZ-6A (Chang Zheng 6A) carrier rocket
Next US military aid package to Ukraine not being discussed — NYT
According to it, "European officials say they have not even received assurances that the United States will continue its extensive intelligence sharing for Ukraine"
First chess tournament held in medieval tower in Ingushetia’s mountains
The competition drew professional chess players across various age groups, including children, highlighting its broad appeal
Kiev will not become part of NATO, it’s out of the question — Trump’s special envoy
US President Donald Trump suggested earlier that the Ukrainian conflict may have been triggered by Kiev’s ambitions to join the alliance
Press review: UN ready to join Black Sea deal while Russia lifts Taliban ban
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, April 18th
Humanoid robot runs twice as slow as humans at half-marathon in China
The robots ran the distance together with humans, but on a separately designated track
China to take required measures to protect its interests if US introduces harbor fee
China urges the US to follow principles of the market economy and fair competition, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce stressed
Soyuz MS-26 spaceship dedocked from ISS
Participants in the 72nd long-duration expedition at ISS Aleksey Ovchinin, Ivan Vagner and Donald Pettit are on board
RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev calls Easter truce ‘one step toward peace’
Putin announced Easter truce from 18:00 Moscow time on April 19 to 00:00 Moscow time on April 21
Incomprehensible how EU openly willing to resume Nazi ideology — Lavrov
The European Union’s intention to establish a coalition on sending troops to Ukraine demonstrates a superiority intention, the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Russia’s Battlegroup West eliminates over 260 Ukrainian troops, Starlink stations
The battlegroup’s spokesman Ivan Bigma added that the enemy’s losses included three armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles
Kiev had no choice regarding Easter truce — Russian lawmaker
Alexey Pushkov assumed that Vladimir Zelensky had urgent telephone talks with Prime Minister of the Unied Kingdom Keir Starmer and France’s President Emmanuel Macron, during which the decision to consent to the truce was made
IMF to lower global economic growth forecast due to US tariffs — Bloomberg
The world’s economy is expected to experience the first shock waves provoked by Washington’s tariff policy very soon, according to the agency
Trump concedes NATO at war against Russia in Ukraine
US president made the statement at a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin
Kiev’s allies want to coordinate Ukraine ceasefire plan in London — newspaper
According to the New York Post, in order to attract Russia to negotiations on the said proposal, Washington may offer Moscow an easing of anti-Russian sanctions and possibly the unblocking of Russian assets frozen in the West
St. Andrew the First-Called Foundation heading to Russia with Holy Fire taken in Jerusalem
The lamp with the fire will be delivered to the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Russia’s capital
Ukrainian army loses up to 155 troops in Kursk Region before Easter truce starts
Over the period of fighting in the Kursk frontline area, the Ukrainian army has lost more than 75,000 troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Russian LNG deliveries to China plunge 18.7% in Q1 2025 — customs
Imports lost 24% in value terms to $800.61 mln, the Main Customs Administration of China said
Putin's 30-hour Easter truce ceasefire comes into force
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Gerasimov "issued instructions to all group commanders in the special military operation zone to cease fire and pause combat operations"
US leadership understands root causes of Ukrainian conflict — Kremlin aide
However, a longstanding anti-Russian sentiment - built over many years and decades - hinders their ability to pursue reasonable solutions, Yury Ushakov said
PREVIEW: Easter Sunday celebrated by Orthodox Christians
This year Orthodox Easter coincides with the holy day for Catholics
Range of Russian EMP weapons increased to 10 km — sources
Фn electromagnetic pulse lasts a fraction of a second and reaches the target almost immediately, travelling with the speed of light
Russian forces advance near Volchansk despite serious Ukrainian counterattacks — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that at the moment the Russian forces are currently engaged in active fighting in the area of Volchanskiye Khutora
Participants in Easter marches in Germany oppose arms supplies to Kiev
The primary issues on their agenda include disarmament, and conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East
US may recognize Crimea as Russian territory — Bloomberg
The sources indicated that "a final decision on the matter hadn’t yet been taken"
Europe must understand that US may leave Ukrainian settlement process — State Department
That said, Spokeswoman for the US Department of State Tammy Bruce noted that there is "a lot of enthusiasm" following the Paris meeting on the matter
Moscow breaks temperature record for April 18 — lead meteorologist
According to Roman Vilfand, the previous record was set in 1921
Russia’s Battlegroup Center eliminated over 315 Ukrainian troops in 24 hours
The battlegroup’s spokesman Alexander Savchuk added that the enemy lost two tanks, three armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles and a field artillery gun
One settlement left until full liberation of Kursk Region from Ukrainian troops — sources
The Defense Ministry said that the Russian Armed Forces had liberated Oleshnya
Russian groups of forces in area of special military operation strictly observe ceasefire
The Ukrainian army attacked the positions of Russian forces 444 times after the Easter truce was declared, as well as carried out 900 drone attacks, the Defense Ministry reported
US develops plan on monitoring ceasefire in Ukraine — WSJ
According to the newspaper, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that "the US has presented a framework on how the war might be ended, including a cease-fire"
Trump uses Easter address to slam his political opponents
"With great love, sincerity, and affection", the US President wished happy Easter to all, "including the Radical Left Lunatics" who are seeking to bring dangerous criminals, such as members of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) Salvadorian gang, back to the United States
No peace is possible without disarmament — Pope Francis
The 88-year-olf pontiff called for peace in the Holy Land and across the entire Middle East, for extending prayers for Christian communities in Lebanon and Syria, and called for peace in Ukraine
Press review: US could rally 70 countries against China and EU targets Russia before May 9
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, April 17th
Night Easter service begins in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow
The chruch, as usual on Easter Day, is filled with several thousand believers
Japan’s PM considers inappropriate to link trade and security talks with the US
"We must resolve security issues without linking them to tariff issues," Shigeru Ishiba noted
New port of Archangelsk to provide Russia with year-round access to World Ocean
The design capacity of the port is 31.4 mln metric tons of cargo per year
Ukrainian army violates Easter truce in LPR, shells Kremennaya at night — envoy
Russian foreign ministry ambassador at large Rodion Miroshnik said that violations by the Ukrainian armed forces are still being reported
Putin shows respect for feelings of believers by announcing Easter truce — legislator
Slutsky expressed confidence that the Russian armed forces will strictly adhere to the ceasefire agreements
Russia to resolve Ukraine conflict quickly if EU, US 'wash hands of it' — Medvedev
Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that the United States could withdraw from the negotiation on Ukraine if the parties sabotaged it
Pakistan completed preparations for first freight train from Russia — Ambassador
The two countries have never had the rail service before
St. Andrew the First-Called Foundation brings Holy Fire to Russia
The descent of the Holy Fire takes place on the eve of Easter according to the Julian calendar
Russian forces take control over section of important road in Sumy Region — expert
Distance-wise, about five kilometers of the Yunakovka-Oleshnya highway is under fire control of the Russian Armed Forces
US declassifies over 10,000 pages of documents about assassination of JFK's brother
The files are published with minimal editing for privacy reasons, including the deletion of social security numbers and taxpayer identification numbers
Zelensky claims that Kiev is ready to observe ceasefire
He added, "If complete calm prevails, Ukraine offers to extend the ceasefire beyond Easter Sunday hours on April 20 onward"
Japan protests what it thinks is Russia’s growing presence in Kurils
"A protest has been submitted via diplomatic channels," Takeshi Iwai stressed
Latest POW exchange between Russia, Ukraine was largest since conflict began — UAE
Since taking on the role of mediator at the start of 2024, the UAE has overseen the exchange of more than 3,700 POWs
Japan may increase rice imports from the US — newspaper
Japan is also considering an opportunity to offer simplified access of US vehicles to the country’s market, Nikkei reported
Minerals deal unrelated to peace process in Ukraine — US Department of State
Spokeswoman for the US Department of State Tammy Bruce added that US President Donald Trump "would expect that to be signed toward the end of next week"
Zelensky may find US-proposed version of peace deal 'hard to swallow' — newspaper
The current US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff package "doesn’t seem to include US-backed security guarantees," The Washington Post columnist David Ignatius wrote
Crimea's 18th-century incorporation gave Russia lasting strategic edge — Russian lawmaker
In 2018, Russia marked the day Crimea, Taman and Kuban became a part of the Russian Empire as a commemorative date on the Russian calendar
US envoy says territorial issue could be partially resolved in Russia’s favor
According to Steve Witkoff, the territorial issue was the focus of his talks with the Russian leader
