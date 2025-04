MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sets the official dollar rate at the level of 80.7597 rubles for April 22, 2025, down 38 kopecks against the previous figure.

The official euro rate was increased by 1.45 rubles to 93.6714 rubles.

The official yuan rate was lowered by two kopecks to 11.0648 rubles.