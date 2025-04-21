Russian subcommittee supports extension of raw rice export ban until end of December 2025

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The subcommittee for customs tariff and non-tariff regulation and protective measures in foreign trade of the governmental commission on economic development and integration supported the initiative of the Russian Ministry of Agriculture to extend the temporary ban on exports of unhulled rice (raw rice) from Russia for the period from June 1 to December 31, 2025, the Secretariat of Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"The decision was made for the same period of setting a tariff quota for exports of hulled rice and rice grain in the volume of 50,000 metric tons outside the Eurasian Economic Union. The internal quota rate of the export customs duty is proposed to be set at 0%, and 50% for outside the quota," the Secretariat said.

The relevant draft decree will be put forward to the government for consideration in the near time, the Secretariat added.