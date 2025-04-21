Houthis say their drones hit Israeli cities of Ashkelon, Eilat

DUBAI, April 21. /TASS/. Yemen’s Houthis said their drones attacked two sites in the Israeli cities of Ashkelon and Eilat.

"Yemeni forces of unmanned systems carried out two military operations. The target of the first operation was a critical facility of the Israeli enemy near occupied Ashkelon, which was attacked by a Yaffa drone. In the second operation, the Sammad-1 drone attacked an Israeli military site in the area of Umm al-Rashrash (the Arabic name of Eilat - TASS) in the south of occupied Palestine," Yahya Saree, the group’s military spokesman, said on Al Masirah television.

"Both operations ended successfully," he said.

According to Saree, the rebels will continue to strike "deep inside occupied Palestine at an increasing rate." Israel did not comment on the reported attacks.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis, also known as the Ansar Allah group, said they would strike Israeli territory and prevent ships affiliated with that country from passing through the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait. The attacks ended after a Gaza ceasefire went into effect in mid-January, but after the truce collapsed in early March, rebels said they were resuming strikes.

On March 15, Trump announced the US was starting a military operation against the Houthis, who control about a third of Yemen's territory. According to US Central Command, the operation aims to protect US interests and freedom of navigation. The Houthis responded with a spate of missile and drone attacks on the US aircraft carrier Harry Truman in the Red Sea. It was not reported whether the attacks damaged the warship.