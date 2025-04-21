UNRWA condemns collective punishment of Palestinians

RABAT, April 27. /TASS/. Nothing can justify the suffering of Gaza’s civilian population, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said.

"The vast majority of the population in Gaza are children, women and ordinary men. They endure unimaginable suffering. Nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people," it wrote on its X page and called for an immediate ceasefire.

According to the WAFA news agency, more than 90,000 displaced persons are accommodated in 115 UNRWA shelters across the Gaza Strip.

"The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is at its worst since October 2023. It's been 50 days since the Israeli Authorities blocked all supplies from entering Gaza. Food, water, medical care, and shelter have become increasingly scarce. While at crossing points supplies are piling up. Over the last month, around half a million people have been newly displaced," the UNRWA said.

On March 18, Israel resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip and delivered a series of strikes on Hamas targets, thus cutting short the ceasefire that had been in place in the enclave since January 2025. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office explained the move by Hamas' rejections of proposals advanced after talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff. It claimed that the goal of the operation was to release all of the Israeli hostages. Hamas placed responsibility for this latest spiral of escalation in Gaza on Israel and the United States.