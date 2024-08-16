Bridge across Seim River destroyed in Russia’s Kursk Region — official

KURSK, August 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces destroyed a bridge over the Seim River in the Glushkovsky District of Russia’s Kursk Region, a regional representative of one of the law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"We confirm reports that the enemy struck a bridge across the Seim. Overland evacuation from a part of the Glushkovsky District is now cut off," the person said.

Later, Kursk Region Interim Governor Alexey Smirnov also confirmed that a bridge over the Seim River was destroyed by a Ukrainian strike.

"I am currently in touch with the local administration. Also, the task force continues its work. When it’s over, relevant decision will be published," he said on Telegram.