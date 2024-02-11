Alexander Stubb wins runoff presidential election in Finland — justice ministry

HELSINKI, February 11. /TASS/. Former Prime Minister Alexander Stubb, a candidate from the National Coalition Party, has won the runoff presidential election in Finland, the Finnish justice ministry said.

The ministry said after counting 100% of ballots that Stubb scored 51.6% of votes, while his rival, former Foreign Minister and now a lawmaker Pekka Haavisto, was supported by 48.4% of voters.

Voter turnout was 67.6%.

The final results of the voting will be endorsed by the country’s justice ministry on February 14. The government will announce the results at its plenary meeting on Thursday, February 15. The president elect will take office in early March.

Alexander Stubb was born on April 1, 1968. In 2008-2010, he was Finland’s Foreign Minister. In 2010-2014, he served as Minister for the EU Affairs and Foreign Trade, becoming Prime Minister in 2014-2015. In 2020, he left politics and has been working as a lecturer at the Florence School of Transnational Governance.