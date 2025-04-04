Sahel countries to gain strength by acquiring latest equipment from Russia

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/ Russia and the Sahel countries have reached an agreement to enhance the armed forces of the Alliance of Sahel States (ASS) by procuring advanced equipment and training personnel, according to a joint statement issued following consultations between the Russian foreign minister and his ASS counterparts.

"The parties also agreed to bolster the operational capabilities of the ASS combined forces by facilitating the acquisition of cutting-edge military equipment and providing appropriate personnel training to ensure comprehensive security within the confederation's territory. In this context, the Russian side expressed its readiness to offer the necessary technical assistance," the statement reads.

The sides expressed their commitment to step up efforts to combat terrorism and instability in all forms in the ASS area, with Russia reaffirming its unwavering support for the functioning of the joint ASS forces in their work for territorial integrity.