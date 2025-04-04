Illusion of selfless US-EU friendship gone with tariffs — Russian legislator

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. Illusions of a disinterested friendship between the US and Europe have dissipated following the introduction of import tariffs on EU goods by US leader Donald Trump, according to Vladimir Dzhabarov, the First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council’s Committee on International Affairs.

"With Trump's imposition of duties on 185 countries, the illusion of a ‘selfless friendship’ between the United States and Europe has vanished. The markup on goods from the EU in America will now be 20%. Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission, stated that the EU is prepared for both negotiations and retaliatory measures. However, European leaders are less inclined to adopt her confrontational stance and are more likely to pursue bilateral negotiations with the US, each seeking to negotiate their own terms," Dzhabarov remarked on his Telegram channel.

He noted that the prospect of a trade war with the US lacks support from leaders such as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as well as those from Ireland, Sweden, and other countries.

"Many in Europe now understand the cost of severing ties with Russia. The EU has deprived itself of affordable Russian energy and has been compelled to purchase expensive oil and LNG from the US. In doing so, Europe previously benefitted from its relationship with the US - selling more while paying less. But now, thanks to tariffs, Trump has restored some semblance of fairness," Dzhabarov emphasized.

The legislator believes that the American leader will remain steadfast, as he understands that backing down would undermine his campaign promises. "What can our message to the Europeans be? You are now bearing the consequences of your own policies," Dzhabarov concluded.

On April 2, Trump announced the introduction of customs duties on products from 185 countries and territories, with Russia notably absent from this list. Universal tariffs of 10% will take effect on April 5, while individual tariffs will come into force on April 9. Additionally, the US administration has imposed a 25% customs duty on all imported cars starting April 3. Trump also declared a state of emergency in the country due to the economic situation.