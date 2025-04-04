Rubio presses Europe to come up with 'concrete proposals' to ensure Ukraine's security

WASHINGTON, April 4. /TASS/. European countries should propose measures to ensure Ukraine's security, said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"We need less talk and more action. Europe must develop concrete proposals on security arrangements for the Ukrainian people," he wrote on X.

Earlier, at a press conference following a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, Rubio stressed that the United States remains optimistic about a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, but understands that the negotiation process will be difficult.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that Europe must bear the burden of responsibility for ensuring its own security.