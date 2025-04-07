Baku says Azerbaijani positions intensively shelled from Armenian territory

BAKU, April 7. /TASS/. The positions of the Azerbaijani army have been shelled from several sections of the border zone with Armenia, the Defense Ministry reported.

"From the evening of April 6 to 4:30 a.m. (12:30 a.m. GMT - TASS) on April 7, the Armenian armed forces units shelled Azerbaijan from the positions stationed in the directions of Gorus, Garakilsa, Basarkechar, Keshishkand, Tovuzgala and Chambarak regions. The Azerbaijan's army positions were subjected to intense small arms fire," the ministry's press service reported.

"The Azerbaijani army units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions," the ministry added.