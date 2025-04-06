WASHINGTON, April 6. /TASS/. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick questioned the Washington administration's willingness to negotiate reciprocal customs duties, whose imposition was announced on April 2.

When asked by CBS News about the possibility of postponing tariffs for negotiations with some states, he said: "There is no postponing. They are definitely going to stay in place for days and weeks. That is sort of obvious. The president needs to reset global trade. Everybody has a trade surplus and we have a trade deficit."

"The tariffs are coming. [US President Donald Trump] announced it, and he wasn't kidding. The tariffs are coming [on April 9]," Lutnick commented on the news that Washington has already received appeals from more than 50 countries to start negotiations to discuss reducing or eliminating duties.

He was asked if the government was considering subsidies or assistance to the US farmers or other industries in the wake of the tariff introduction.

"I have not participated in any meetings with respect to that," Lutnick answered.

He also explained that the US imposed 10% tariffs on the islands of McDonald and Heard in the Indian Ocean, which are inhabited only by penguins, so that other countries could not use them as a loophole.

On April 2, Trump announced the introduction of customs duties on products from 185 countries and territories. Russia is not on this list. Universal tariffs of 10% came into force on April 5, individual tariffs will be charged from April 9. In addition, the US has imposed a 25% duty on all imported cars from April 3.