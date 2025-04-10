Kremlin declines to comment on Russia-US prisoner swaps

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on the prisoner exchange between Russia and the United States.

"I have no comment on this information yet," Peskov said during a briefing, responding to a TASS request for clarification on the reports.

Earlier, CIA Director John Ratcliffe announced that a prisoner exchange had taken place in the United Arab Emirates. Russian citizen Artur Petrov was exchanged for US citizen Ksenia Karelina. Petrov had been detained in 2023 in the Republic of Cyprus at the request of US security agencies and was extradited to the United States in 2024, where he was charged with violating export control laws. He faced a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison.