Putin discusses support for compatriots abroad with Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed support for compatriots abroad with the permanent members of the Security Council.

"We have several issues on the agenda today. One of them is support for compatriots abroad," he said at the beginning of an operational meeting.

The online meeting was attended by Speakers of both houses of parliament Valentina Matviyenko and Vyacheslav Volodin, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, Presidential Administration Head Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov and Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin.