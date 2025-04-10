Russia condemns attempts to destabilize Syria amid its transformation — Russia’s UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, April 10. /TASS/. Russia condemns any attempts to destabilize Syria as the country is moving through a period of political transformation, said Russia's envoy to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya.

"In general, we regard any attempts to destabilize Syria and undermine efforts to normalize the situation in that country as detrimental to the security of the entire Middle East. Only a strong, united, prosperous and independent Syria, where the rights of all ethnic and religious minorities are respected, will be a common home for all Syrians," he said at a UN Security Council meeting. "We strongly condemn any attempts to take advantage of the period of political transformation and economic uncertainty to impose alien and foreign beliefs on Syrians. Such actions will not only fail to support Syrians, but could also fuel centrifugal processes and set off chaos in the country for years to come. This cannot be allowed to happen."

According to the diplomat, Israel's occupation of a buffer zone and southern Syrian territories and numerous military strikes constitute a "gross violation of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, which should in no way be questioned, regardless of who is in power in Damascus."

"Russia is a loyal and time-tested friend of the Syrian people. It has been and remains on the side of Syria's sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity," Nebenzya said. "We sincerely wish the Syrians to make and implement the right decisions that would guarantee the political and social stability of the country, its steady and sustainable development in the interests of all the residents of this country without exception. We are ready to contribute to this as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, and also on a bilateral basis."

Syria’s armed opposition units started a major offensive on government troops at the end of November. On December 8, they entered Damascus while government troops withdrew from the city. Bashar Assad resigned as president and left the country.

Mohammed al-Bashir announced on December 10 that he will lead a transitional cabinet in Syria until March 2025. He had previously headed the opposition’s Salvation Government in Idlib since January 2024.

The de facto leader of Syria is now Ahmad al-Sharaa, also known under his nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Golani, who heads a group called Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (banned in Russia). On January 29 he declared himself the country’s transitional president for a period that he said could last four to five years.