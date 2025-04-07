Russian economy attractive to western investors — minister

ABU DHABI, April 7. /TASS/. The Russian economy is demonstrating solid growth rates, being attractive to investors, especially Western ones, Russian Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said.

"The Russian economy is demonstrating solid growth rates, with growth having reached 4.1% over the past two years. The Russian economy is extremely attractive to investors now, especially to Western investors," he told reporters on the sidelines of AIM Congress 2025.

He noted a high current level of real interest rates in the Russian economy, which means that financial investments are attractive amid stable external trade turnover and steady exchange rate. "Yes, there are certain fluctuations, though overall the situation is stable. Of course, it is necessary to consider investments in capital, in joint technology development," the minister added.