US hopes to reach agreement with Russia, Ukraine soon — Trump

WASHINGTON, April 10. /TASS/. The United States expects to strike an agreement with Russia and Ukraine fairly soon, President Donald Trump said.

"We hope that we're going to be able to make a deal relatively soon with Russia and Ukraine to stop the fighting," he told reporters at the White House.

He also said that Washington would investigate Kiev's allegations about the participation of Chinese citizens in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

"We'll look into it," Trump said. "But I think beyond that, we're really looking to get that war stopped."

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on April 7 that President Vladimir Putin supports a ceasefire in Ukraine, but before that some issues have to be resolved, which for now are hanging in the air.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on April 9 that Beijing had not sent its military personnel to participate in the Ukrainian conflict, and reminded its citizens to avoid involvement in the hostilities. Earlier, reports began to circulate in Ukraine about the alleged participation of Chinese citizens in the fighting. Peskov rejected Vladimir Zelensky's accusations about Moscow dragging China into the conflict in Ukraine.