Ukraine attacks Zaporozhye Region’s gas pipeline, power line — authorities

MELITOPOL, April 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked the town of Kamenka-Dnepropetrovskaya in the Zaporozhye Region with artillery, damaging a gas pipeline and power lines, the district administration told TASS.

"The Ukrainian armed formations continue the genocide of the civilian population. Thus, in the morning they carried out artillery attacks on a small gas pipeline, leaving 58 people without gas. They also attacked power lines, leaving 870 people without electricity," the administration told TASS.

According to it, repair work will begin as soon as the threat of another attack is lifted.