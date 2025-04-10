Death toll from Dominican nightclub roof collapse up to 184

HAVANA, April 10. /TASS/. The death toll from Tuesday’s roof collapse at the Jet Set nightclub in the capital of the Dominican Republic has climbed to at least 184, the Listin Diario newspaper reported quoting Juan Manuel Mendes, director of the Santo Domingo Emergency Service.

According to Mendes, rescue operations continue.

Among those killed are governor of the Monte Cristi province Nelsy Cruz and popular merengue singer Rubby Perez, who performed at the club that night. President Luis Abinader declared a three-day nationwide mourning.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to Abinader.