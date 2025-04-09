MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Brussels is demanding that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic remove Aleksandar Vulin, currently a deputy prime minister, from the country’s next cabinet, a source told TASS.

"Brussels is applying pressure on President Vucic to remove him (Vulin — TASS) from the new government that will be formed next week," the person said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Vulin told the European Parliament that Serbia will never go to war with Russia in exchange for EU membership, according to a copy of his speech obtained by TASS. He said Serbia for 20 years has been fulfilling "every wish and demand" of the EU but was told the bloc will admit Ukraine and Moldova as next members, even though they haven’t yet met a single condition to join.

He also rejected a chance of Serbia imposing sanctions on Russia. Serbia will not "do something so low as imposing sanctions on Russia because of a conflict that could have been avoided if you had just respected the Minsk Agreement."

He also told TASS that Brussels had devised a plan to overthrow Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic with the support of Western intelligence services.