Serbia to hold early parliamentary elections at end of 2026 — Vucic

BELGRADE, December 16. /TASS/. Serbia will hold early parliamentary elections at the end of next year, President Aleksandar Vucic said.

"In five to six months we will have elections in a number of municipalities, and then, I expect early parliamentary elections at the end of [next] year," he said during an address to the nation.

The Serbian president said he would appeal to his supporters camping out near the parliament building to disperse, adding though that he was unsure whether they would obey.

Protests have been going on in Serbia since November 2024, after a canopy collapsed at the railway station in Novi Sad, killing 16 people. The protesters blame the authorities for the tragedy. One of their demands is early parliamentary elections. Earlier, Vucic allowed an early termination of his mandate and holding of presidential elections simultaneously with parliamentary polls.