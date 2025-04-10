Ansar Allah leader says US could not weaken Houthi military capabilities

DOHA, April 10. /TASS/. The United States, during its operation against the rebel Houthi movement Ansar Allah in Yemen, could not diminish its military potential, the movement’s leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said.

"The US could not and will not weaken our military capabilities. We assure our people <…>, that US aggression increasingly facilitates the development of our military potential," he said in an address aired by Al Masirah.

"The Americans could neither ensure secure navigation for the Israeli adversary, nor halt projectile and drone attacks against it," the Houthi leader stressed. He emphasized that the US attacks "will never break the will and spirit of the people of Yemen."

On March 15, the United States, on direct orders from President Donald Trump, attacked targets of the Houthis that control about a third of Yemen’s territory. According to the Central Command of the US Armed Forces, the operation is aimed at protecting American interests and ensuring freedom of navigation. In response, the Ansar Allah movement carried out a series of attacks on the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the northern part of the Red Sea, using missiles and drones.

On April 9, the Houthi Health Ministry reported that, as a result of attacks by the US, since March 15, at least 107 civilians have been killed while 223 individuals sustained wounds.