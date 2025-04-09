US to decide on military presence in Europe after contacts with Russia — Pentagon chief

WASHINGTON, April 9. /TASS/. The United States has not yet worked out a decision on the levels of further US military presence in Europe, it will be taken following the results of talks between Moscow and Washington, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said after his visit to Panama.

"I would just start by saying [that] the only person who will make a determination about the force structure of US troops in Europe will be President [Donald] Trump, the commander-in-chief, and we will continue to have ongoing discussions, including in the context of the Ukraine-Russia negotiations, about what our force posture should be on the continent," Hegseth said at a joint press conference with Panama's Public Security Minister Frank Abrego.