Qatari PM acts as go-between as Hamas reaches out to US envoy Witkoff — TV

CAIRO, April 21. /TASS/. The radical Palestinian movement Hamas has passed a proposal over to Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister, so that he can hand it over to US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff, the Al Hadath TV channel reported.

According to the broadcaster’s sources, the proposal outlines Hamas’ vision for a post-war Gaza. In it, the group states its willingness to abandon the enclave’s governance. The Qatari premier is expected to hand the message over to Witkoff at their upcoming meeting. However, Al Hadath does not specify when the meeting is going to take place. The broadcaster highlights Doha’s efforts to resume indirect talks between Israel and Hamas on the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

On January 15, Israel and Hamas reached an agreement to release the hostages held in Gaza and declare a ceasefire in the enclave. The three-phase deal took effect on January 19. During its first phase, which ended on March 1, the parties were supposed to agree on the implementation of the second phase of the deal but they failed to do so. On March 18, the Israeli military resumed military operations in Gaza, carrying out intensive strikes on the enclave. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that the move was due to Hamas’s rejection of proposals put forward by mediators and Witkoff, and added that the goal of the operation was to ensure the release of all hostages held in Gaza. Hamas, in turn, blamed Israel and the US for the resumption of military activities.

On April 17, Hamas announced that the latest Israeli ceasefire proposal included impossible conditions. However, Hamas’ leader in Gaza Khalil al-Hayya stated that the radicals were ready to engage in talks on the release of all Israeli hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, a complete ceasefire in the enclave, the withdrawal of all Israeli forces, the start of reconstruction works and the lifting of the Gaza blockade. According to the latest data from Israel, Hamas and its allies still hold 59 hostages in the Gaza Strip. One of the hostages is Maxim Kharkin, a native of Donbass whose close relatives are Russian nationals.