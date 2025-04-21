Israeli minister says getting hostages back from Gaza not ‘most important’ objective

TEL AVIV, April 21. /TASS/. Getting Israeli hostages released from Gaza captivity is not "the most important" objective of Israel’s continuing military campaign in the Palestinian enclave, Finance Minister and leader of the far-right Religious Zionist Party Bezalel Smotrich said.

"We must tell the truth: the return of the hostages is not the most important thing. Naturally, this is an important objective, but if you want to exterminate Hamas so that we don’t see a repeat of the October 7, 2023 events (a large-scale attack by Palestinian radicals on Israel - TASS), you must understand that Hamas cannot be allowed to remain in the Gaza Strip," he told the Galey Israel radio station.

On March 18, Israel resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip and delivered a series of strikes on Hamas targets, thus cutting short the ceasefire that had been in place in the enclave since January 2025. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office explained the move by Hamas' rejections of proposals advanced after talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff. It claimed that the goal of the operation was to release all of the Israeli hostages. Hamas placed responsibility for this latest spiral of escalation in Gaza on Israel and the United States.

According to the latest data from the Israeli side, Hamas is still holding 24 living hostages and 35 bodies.