MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Having violated the Easter truce, the Ukrainian side demonstrated its inability to cease fire even for 30 hours, Russian foreign ministry ambassador at large Rodion Miroshnik said.

"Kiev tried to forget the 30-day state of ceasefire on energy facilities, whereas now - the 30-hour truce <…> literally the whole last week they were always trying to remember how they insisted on imposing such a state of ceasefire though they never fulfilled it," he said on the Solovyov Live TV channel. "I don’t remember any ceasefire that would be successful and long-lasting, which is why I see no serious grounds so far to say that Ukraine is able to do it," the diplomat added.

Ukraine has repeatedly broken ceasefire agreements reached within the Minsk and Normandy format, Miroshnik added.

On April 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff, announced an Easter truce until 12:00 a.m. Moscow time (9:00 p.m. GMT) on April 21. He also urged Kiev to follow suit.