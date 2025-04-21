Russian stock indices rising on Monday — market data

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Monday in the green, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index gained 1.73% to 2,922.46 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index moved upward by 2.2% to 1,139.97 points.

The yuan gained 9.2 kopecks to 11.13 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index started the week with a positive tone, having climbed above 2,900 points. The markets showed growth, despite the relatively strong ruble and the dip in oil price. Geopolitics provided support - the Easter truce in the Ukrainian conflict’s zone and expectations of moves in the course of its settlement," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

The MOEX Russia is expected to be within 2,825-2,950 points on Tuesday, BCS Investment World said. "The Russian market may continue growing in case positive geopolitical expectations anchor," Shepelev noted.

Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will be in the range of 2,900 - 3,000 points on April 22.