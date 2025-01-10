Russian troops liberate three communities in Donbass region over week — top brass

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated three communities in the Donbass region over the week of January 4-10 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Nadiya in active operations…Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Kurakhovo as a result of decisive operations…Battlegroup Center units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Dachenskoye," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian military airfields, army and mercenaries’ sites over week

Russian troops delivered 28 strikes by precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting Ukrainian military airfields, army and foreign mercenaries’ deployment sites over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week of January 4-10, the Russian Armed Forces delivered 28 combined strikes by precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting the infrastructure of military airfields, weapons depots, assembly workshops and storage facilities of attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 2,835 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 2,835 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 30 enemy tanks in the Kursk area and the Kharkov Region over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units continued destroying Ukrainian armed formations on the territory of the Kursk Region. Combat aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery struck manpower and equipment of a heavy mechanized brigade, an armored brigade, six mechanized and four air assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and five territorial defense brigades. They repelled two enemy counterattacks," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov frontline area, Russia’s Battlegroup North units inflicted casualties on formations of a mechanized brigade and a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades, it said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in those frontline areas over the week totaled more than 2,835 personnel, 30 tanks and 122 armored combat vehicles, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 117 motor vehicles and 30 field artillery guns of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 3,530 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 3,530 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 13 US-made armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup West units "inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, three territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade. They thwarted 19 attempts by Ukrainian armed formations to regain their lost positions," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 3,530 personnel, a tank and 28 armored combat vehicles, including a Polish-made Rosomak armored personnel carrier, a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, seven US-manufactured M113 armored personnel carriers and five US-made HMMWV armored vehicles, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 52 motor vehicles, 46 field artillery guns, among them 11 NATO-produced weapons, 10 electronic warfare stations and 15 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the week, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 1,715 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 1,715 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks and 20 artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on eight mechanized and two motorized infantry brigades, an infantry brigade, a mountain assault brigade and two airmobile brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades. They thwarted 16 enemy attempts to regain its tactical positions," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 1,715 personnel, three tanks, including a German-made Leopard tank, 12 armored combat vehicles, among them two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 17 motor vehicles and 20 field artillery guns, of which four Western-made weapons, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed six ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the week, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 3,485 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 3,485 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 11 enemy tanks in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted casualties on formations of seven mechanized and two motorized infantry brigades, a jaeger brigade and two airmobile brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, two territorial defense brigades, a National Guard brigade and a brigade of Ukraine’s national police. They thwarted 94 attempts by Ukrainian armed formations to regain their lost positions," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week totaled more than 3,485 personnel, 11 tanks, including four German-made Leopard tanks, 40 armored combat vehicles, among them three French-made VAB armored personnel carriers, and also six US-manufactured M113 armored personnel carriers, a US-manufactured M1117 armored vehicle, a US-made MaxxPro armored fighting vehicle and a US-manufactured HMMWV armored vehicle, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 41 motor vehicles and 34 field artillery guns of the Ukrainian army over the week, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 1,120 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 1,120 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 26 enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units improved their frontline positions and inflicted casualties on formations of three mechanized and two air assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and three territorial defense brigades. They thwarted eight enemy attempts to regain its lost positions," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week totaled more than 1,120 personnel, a tank, six armored combat vehicles, among them three US-made MaxxPro armored fighting vehicles, 30 motor vehicles and 26 field artillery guns, including eight NATO-produced weapons, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed six ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the week, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 685 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 685 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of two mechanized and two infantry brigades and a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 685 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, 44 motor vehicles and 11 field artillery guns, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five electronic warfare stations and six ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the week, the ministry said.

Nearly 100 Ukrainian soldiers surrender to Russian troops over week

Nearly 100 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to Russian troops over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, 91 Ukrainian servicemen surrendered at the engagement line," the ministry said.

Russia’s Aerospace Forces down Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet over week

Russia’s Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet over the week, the ministry reported.

"Fighter aircraft of Russia’s Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 plane," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 689 Ukrainian UAVs, 8 ATACMS missiles over week

Russian air defense forces shot down 689 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and eight US-made ATACMS missiles over the week, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down eight US-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, five French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 41 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 689 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 652 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 39,896 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 surface-to-air missile systems, 20,467 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,507 multiple rocket launchers, 20,385 field artillery guns and mortars and 30,135 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.