Russia stresses priority of diplomatic property return in US — ambassador

ISTANBUL, April 10. /TASS/. During consultations in Istanbul, Russia stressed the priority of getting back its diplomatic property confiscated in the United States and the sides showed readiness to work on a corresponding roadmap, Russia’s Ambassador to the US and head of the Russian delegation at the talks with the US on the embassy’s work Alexander Darchiev said on Thursday.

"The Russian side emphasized the priority of the quickest return of the diplomatic property belonging to the Russian Federation by virtue of the ownership right and confiscated by the US authorities, and in relation to it the sides showed their mutual readiness to work on a corresponding roadmap," Darchiev said.