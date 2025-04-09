MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The International Public Tribunal on the Crimes of Ukrainian Neo-Nazis and Their Accomplices has confirmed that the Ukrainian army has been systematically executing civilians in Russia’s bordering Kursk Region, according to a report prepared by the tribunal.

The report was presented by Chairman of the International Public Tribunal Maxim Grigoryev, who is also a member of the Russian Civic Chamber.

"This report is about the atrocities committed by the Kiev regime in the Kursk Region. My colleagues at the International Public Tribunal, our staff - we worked in the Kursk Region, visited settlements immediately after they had been liberated by the Russian forces and, as always, collected and recorded the testimonies of the affected people and witnesses," Grigoryev said.

According to him, residents of the Kursk region described numerous Ukrainian war crimes, and only a small part of them are mentioned in the report. In particular, the surveyed residents pointed to the Kiev regime’s numerous murders of civilians by shooting them and widespread looting.

"The data we have obtained clearly reveal the Kiev regime’s systematic killings of Kursk region’s civilians, including women and the elderly, murders carried out using firearms, UAVs, kamikaze drones, explosive devices, as well as the deliberate destruction of churches, hospitals, homes of civilians, and other civilian infrastructure," Grigoryev added.

The report’s presentation was attended by Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, head of the Information and Public Relations Department of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretariat Yury Shuvalov, Chairman of the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights Valery Fadeyev, Russian State Duma Defense Committee Chairman Andrey Kartapolov, Alexander Brod, a member of the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights.