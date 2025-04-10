US would like to strike trade deal with China — Trump

WASHINGTON, April 10. /TASS/. The United States would like to conclude a trade deal with China and is confident that the two countries can get along, President Donald Trump said at his cabinet meeting.

"We'll see what happens with China. We would love to be able to work a deal," Trump said, emphasizing that the US under his administration is "putting it [relations with China] back in shape." "I'm sure that we'll be able to get along very well. I have great respect for [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping]. He's been a friend of mine for a long period of time, and I think that we'll end up working out something that's very good for both countries," the US leader pointed out.