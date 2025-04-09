Trump says ready for fair trade deals with China, other countries

WASHINGTON, April 9. /TASS/. The Washington administration is ready to conclude fair trade deals with both China and other countries, including EU states, US President Donald Trump told reporters.

"Yes, a deal could be made with everyone," he pointed out, answering the question whether the US considers mutually beneficial trade agreements with EU countries possible. "A deal is going to be made with China. A deal is going to be made with every one of them. And there will be fair deals," the US president emphasized.

"There will be fair deals for everybody. But they weren't fair to the United States. They were sucking us dry. And you can't do that, you know," Trump added.

"We have $36 trillion of debt for a reason. We don't have a debt for fun. And people took advantage of our country, and they ripped us off for decades," the US leader emphasized.

Trump announced on April 2 that he would impose tariffs on imports from 185 countries and territories. With respect to China, the US tariffs were set at 34%. In response, Chinese authorities said they would impose an additional 34% tariff on all products imported from the United States starting April 10.

Later, Trump said that the United States would impose 104% tariffs on Chinese products until Beijing agreed to a trade deal with Washington. China responded by raising tariffs on US goods to 84% from 34%. On Wednesday, Trump announced an increase in tariffs on Chinese imports to 125%.