KURSK, April 8. /TASS/. Elite units of Ukraine's armed forces – specifically, special operations units – confronted the Russian military in Guyevo, located in the Kursk Region, according to Russian military sources cited by TASS.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that units from the battle group North had liberated Guyevo.

"The Ukrainian command attempted to maintain control over Guyevo, despite its forces suffering significant losses. Our military faced elite formations here, including commandos and combined airborne assault units. Among them were also fervent neo-Nazis," the sources stated.