US duties against China increased to 145% — CNBC

NEW YORK, April 10. /TASS/. Total US duties in respect of Chinese goods currently amount to 145%, CNBC television said, citing a US official.

According to him, 125% import duties in respect of Chinese products announced by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday do not account the 20% tariff set earlier by the US leader for allegedly insufficient efforts of Canadian, Mexican and Chinese governments in combating fentanyl spread. Thus the total duty on Chinese goods equals 145%.

The tariff war has recently started between the United States and China, with the increase in tariffs from both sides.