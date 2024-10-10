Kremlin slams as fake news rumors of DPRK military’s participation in special operation

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Media allegations about the participation of the Korean People's Army servicemen in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine are nothing but a piece of fake news, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told a news briefing.

"It looks like another piece of fake news," he said.

South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun has alleged that DPRK soldiers might have been sent to Ukraine. In this way he interpreted the alliance agreement between Moscow and Pyongyang.

The minister also said that some servicemen from the DPRK allegedly could have already died on the territory of Ukraine.

On June 19, Russia and the DPRK signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, which implies military assistance in case of a defensive war. While answering questions on the matter on June 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian regime had launched aggression against the Lugansk and Donetsk people's republics, recognized by Moscow, before they became part of Russia, and the legal norms of the agreement were not retroactive. Also, the Russian leader pointed out that Moscow needed no one's help in the special military operation.