MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. The West and the Kiev regime are planning "another spectacle" on the anniversary of the Bucha events to undermine peace efforts, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"You can expect another spectacle. The reason is clear: to supply this zombie information to those citizens of Ukraine who still believe in the Kiev regime, to supply zombie information to the citizens of the European Union, who continue to take the last billions out of their pockets to support the Kiev regime. That's what these performances are for," she said.

"Then, it was necessary to disrupt peace agreements and negotiations and plunge the region into further carnage, and now the goal is the same - to sabotage upcoming peace talks and justify new multibillion-dollar injections into [Ukraine]."

In July 2024, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he would send a new request to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to provide Russia with the names of people whose bodies were shown in the media, implying that reports about civilian deaths in Bucha were fabricated. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Ukraine needed the provocation in Bucha to justify their rejection of agreements with Russia, although the parties had previously reached mutually beneficial solutions during the negotiations. According to him, the decision to abandon the negotiations was made at the behest of Western curators, including the United Kingdom.