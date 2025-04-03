Mali regards Ukraine terrorist state — Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. The Republic of Mali regards Ukraine a terrorist state, said Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop following talks between representatives of the Sahel States Alliance (AHS) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"For us, Ukraine is a terrorist state," he said.

The terrorists in the Sahel, according to the minister, "are supported by external regional actors who are in the region, help them and organize a rear for them, for example, Ukraine." "Ukraine is a backer of terrorism, it must be stopped," Diop said.

According to Diop, the Sahel states and Russia have common approaches and views on security issues, and "equally recognize and see how it is necessary to fight terrorism to ensure security in the region."